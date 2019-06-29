Lois Marie Dragoo

April 14, 1928 - June 7, 2019
Lois M. Dragoo of Lincoln passed June 7 at the age of 91, formerly of Pickrell. Lois was born April 14, 1928 to Clifford C. Winkle and Ethleen G (Yarnall) Winkle in Beatrice. She attended Pickrell Public School, Beatrice High School 1946 and Peru State College and taught country grade school in Pickrell. In 1949 Lois married Dean E Dragoo and three children were born to this union.
Lois and Dean owned and operated Dragoo Produce in Pickrell, buying cream, eggs and poultry. In 1958 Lois and Dean purchased the Pickrell Tavern. In 1961 Lois and Dean sold Triple F Feeds statewide until retirement when they moved to Lincoln in 1990. Lois and Dean had three children, Garry, Lynn, and Larry.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dean E. Dragoo. Survived by children Garry (Linda) Dragoo, Lynn (Larry) Hutt, Larry Dragoo; grandchildren Matt Dragoo, Kristen (Justin) Parks, Melissa (Etienne) Klinzman, Jenna Dragoo; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Vanessa, Brennan, Nate, Taya, Ryan, Kinley, siblings; Melvin and Dennis Winkle, Genevieve Long, Lyle and Dick Dragoo.
Per Lois's request there will be no service or memorials. Both Dean and Lois will be joined in interment at Pleasant View cemetery in Pickrell. Those who knew Lois will miss her honesty, kindness, sense of humor, strength and wisdom; along with her remarkable capability to always share what she was thinking.