Lois M. (Peterson) Stedronsky

January 27, 1932 – June 22, 2020

Lois Stedronsky, Lincoln, NE, formerly Lake Andes, SD passed away Monday June 22, 2020. Lois M. Peterson was born near Viborg, SD on January 27, 1932, the daughter of Melvin E. and Agnes M. (Nielsen) Peterson. Lois and Russell Stedronsky were married at Viborg on May 19, 1953. Russell & Lois owned and operated Stedronsky Funeral Home in Lake Andes, SD from 1963 to 1986, and the Stedronsky Furniture Store from 1963 to 1979.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Lake Andes, holding various offices on the church council and ladies organizations, in addition to teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Lois served on the Lake Andes Housing Board and Andes Central School Board and was an officer of the American Legion Auxiliary. She instilled in her family a strong work ethic and the values of honesty and integrity. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, bowl, golf, tole, rosemale, and oil paint. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.