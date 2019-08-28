April 16, 1928 - August 21, 2019
Lois Larson, age 91, formerly of Lincoln and Aurora, passed away on August 21, 2019, at Emerald Care Center in Cozad. Lois Evangeline Larson, the daughter of Evald (Ed) and Esther Amelia (Johnson) Greenwall, was born in Wausa, on April 16, 1928 and passed away in Cozad on August 21, 2019, at the age of 91. She grew up in Wausa, where she attended rural grade schools and graduated from Wausa High School. Lois attended Wayne State Teachers College and North Park College in Chicago. She taught rural school in Creighton, and taught in Lincoln and Omaha.
On July 30, 1954, she married the love of her life and inseparable partner, Donald James Larson, also of Wausa. Early in their married life they moved to Lincoln where Don graduated from pre-med at UNL and they then would move to Omaha where Don attended medical school. While Don was pursing his medical degree, Lois continued to teach in the Omaha schools and quite often fondly recounted those times. She retired from teaching and became a full time mom when they adopted David Kent in 1961 and then to Rebecca Lynn who they adopted in 1963.
Two years later a new chapter of their lives began when they moved to Aurora to start a family practice program. Lois enjoyed her life as a wife, mother and through the deep friendship's she made in Aurora until 1985 when they moved back to Lincoln.
Lois was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Covenant Church. She held various offices: youth work, Sunday School, Covenant Women's Group, choir and Conference Board of Covenant Women. A main theme throughout her involvement with her church family (and her family) was teaching as she loved the Word of God and sharing it with others. She also volunteered at St Elizabeth hospital. Lois also loved music which led to singing with the “Liberty Belles” in Aurora, singing in choirs, singing with Don, to playing the piano and a little bit of organ and most importantly singing with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Arlyn and Elton (Tony), a sister; Elys (Nel), a brother-in-law, Fran and sister-in-law Doris and daughter-in-law, RoAnne, and her beloved husband, Don. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. David (Jan) Larson of Fairfield, Iowa; daughter, Becky (Tony) Schroeder of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Carissa (Kylan), Ryan, Kyle (Jenna), Bethany, Dorian, Danielle (John), Jordan (Brian) & Kellen; three great-grandchildren, Waverly, Emma and Utah. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at the First Evangelical Covenant Church in Lincoln. Rev. Evan Westburg will officiate. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in the Aurora Cemetery with Rev. Karl Larson officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.
