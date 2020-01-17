Lois L. Yantz
November 21, 1933 - January 13, 2020
She was born November 21, 1933 at Fairbury, NE to Henry and Rena Junker Seggerman. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to family's choice. gerdesmeyerfh.com
Service information
Jan 19
Family Greeting Friends
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
10:30AM
Presbyterian Church - Fairbury
2310 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
