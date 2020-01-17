Lois L. Yantz
View Comments

Lois L. Yantz

{{featured_button_text}}

Lois L. Yantz

November 21, 1933 - January 13, 2020

She was born November 21, 1933 at Fairbury, NE to Henry and Rena Junker Seggerman. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to family's choice. gerdesmeyerfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Lois Yantz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 19
Family Greeting Friends
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
10:30AM
Presbyterian Church - Fairbury
2310 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News