Lois L. Yantz

She was born November 21, 1933 at Fairbury, NE to Henry and Rena Junker Seggerman. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to family's choice. gerdesmeyerfh.com