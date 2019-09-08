December 25, 1931 - September 5, 2019
Lois Jean Meyer, 87, of Lincoln passed away September 5, 2019. Born December 25, 1931 in Murdoch, NE to Ernest and Madie (Timm) Brauckmuller. Ret. Secretary, Professional Dental Arts. Member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Family members include her daughters Pamela (John) Rallis, Lincoln and Cindy Loewenstein, Waterloo; son Gregg Meyer, Lincoln; grandchildren David (Katie) Rallis, Ryan (Michelle) Loewenstein, Jim (Wendy) Loewenstein, Paul (Jill) Rallis, Katie Loewenstein, Allison Meyer, Scott Meyer; great-grandchildren Samantha, Caylie, Cooper, Olivia and Briley Loewenstein, Johnny and Lauren Rallis, Reed, Pierce and Liv Rallis; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parent, husband Palmer, brother Earl Brauckmuller.
Private family services. No visitationMemorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
