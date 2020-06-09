× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 10, 1931 - June 8, 2020

Lois I. Block, 88 of Syracuse, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Syracuse. She was born on November 10, 1931 in Cook to John R. & Mary K. (Hagge) Sinnen. Lois married Donald L. Block on March 27, 1952. She worked as the City Clerk for Syracuse and at the First National Bank of Syracuse. Lois was also an active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her Children: Jerry (Chris) Block of Lake Park, IA; Jean (Brad) Farley of Lincoln; Grandchildren: Jeremy (Shari) Block; Brian (Jodi) Farley; Eric (Kari) Farley; Kevin (Meg) Farley and Jennifer Block; Great Grandchildren: Trevor Holmes, Maggie Block, Sydney, Jack, Owen, Skylar, Payton, Taylor and Baylee Farley; Great Great Grandson: Jackson Bennett Holmes; Sisters-in-law: Elaine Beer and Vi Sinnen; also numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mary Sinnen; Husband, Donald Block; Brother, Melvin Sinnen; Brother-in-law, Robert Beers.

A private funeral service will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 10th. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com