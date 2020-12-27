October 15, 1937 - December 21, 2020

Lois Elaine Poppe, age 83, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. Lois was born October 15, 1937 to Alfred and Mary Schnuelle.

Lois is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Gerald Poppe; children, Debbie (Charlie) Schroeder, Dean (Donna) Poppe, Darcie Olsen; grandson, Luke (Katie) Poppe; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Barber, Jan Schnuelle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. You can share a memory or condolences on her website.