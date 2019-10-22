December 24, 1930 - October 20, 2019
Lois C. Wellman, 88 of Syracuse, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1930 to Fredrick & Charlotte (Griesewell) Gunn. She married Raymond Wellman on May 16, 1949.
Survived by: Daughter: Diane (Dan) Kepler of Omaha; Son: Steve (Susan) Wellman of Syracuse; Grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Kepler of Lenexa, Kan., Adam (Natalia) Kepler of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Wellman of Syracuse, Tyler Wellman of Lincoln; Great Grandchildren: Libby & Ruby Kepler of Lenexa, Kan.; Sister: Marcia Daffer of Auburn; also many nieces & nephews.
Funeral: Thursday, October 24th at 11 A.M. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. Visitation: Wednesday, Oct. 23rd from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials: St. John's UCC or Family's Choice. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com