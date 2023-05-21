Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will be Prayed on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Monsignor Robert Tucker will be Praying the Rosary. Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses with Father Michael Stec Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses, NE. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital