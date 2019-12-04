April 11, 1931 - November 30, 2019
Lloyd Raymond Clagett, 88, of Lincoln passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Lloyd was born in Hastings, NE, on April 11, 1931, to Mary (Bassett) and Wilbur R. Clagett. He grew up in Lawrence, NE, with parents who served as depot agents for the Missouri-Pacific railroad line. This took him to many towns in central Nebraska and northern Kansas. His upbringing provided him many rail-travel adventures as a young boy.
Lloyd graduated from Lawrence High School in 1949, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, from 1952-1956, and was stationed in California, Maryland and, for most of his military service, in Guam. Lloyd was a Personnelman and received recognition and commendations for his service. He was honorably discharged and was a member of the American Legion.
On April 27, 1957, Lloyd married Lois Priess at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Together they raised two children. He was employed by Cushman Motor Works for 43 years as an Accounts Payable Supervisor before retiring in 1992. After retiring, he worked at Bryan/LGH Medical Center. He mentored youth through Junior Achievement for several years.
Lloyd was talented in fixing and repairing many things from motors to mowers, and was a fine craftsman. Throughout his life, he had a skill and fascination with bicycles, repairing and restoring countless bikes for charities and children. A dedicated family man, Lloyd enjoyed doing things with his wife and children, and for neighbors. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, and a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Survivors are his wife, Lois; son, Timothy (Peggy) Clagett of Lincoln; daughter, Lisa Brandt of Hastings; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Kay) Priess; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws (Adolph and Vera Priess); three infant grandchildren; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Graveside services will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park with lunch after at the church. Visitation is Wednesday, December 4, at Lincoln Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 4-6, and one hour before the funeral.