Lloyd R. Priess
Lloyd R. Priess

July 13, 2020

Lloyd R. Priess, age 88 departed to rest in our Lords loving embrace on July 13, 2020. Lloyd was born in 1932 in Emerald Nebraska He was an incredible loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Lloyd was a veteran of the Korean War, worked for the United States Department of Agriculture and spent his entire life as a dedicated farmer.

The family will hold a private service at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Information can be found on their website. Charitable contributions memorializing Lloyd may be sent to the Amedisys Foundation (Aseracare Hospice).

