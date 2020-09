Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Lloyd Dale Mather, of Lincoln, born May 26, 1929, in Elmo, Mo. passed away at his home on Sept. 13, 2020. Surrounded in love by wife Chyre (Sommer) Mather, son Kevin Mather, daughter Kim (Mather) Dieter, spouses, six grandchildren. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Marks Methodist Church. Visit lincolnffc.com.