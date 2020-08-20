You have permission to edit this article.
Lloyd D. Rippe
October 6, 1943 - August 15, 2020

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Zion State Line Lutheran Church, Hollenberg, KS. No viewing, closed casket. Masks are recommended. Book is available to sign at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials will go to family's choice. Burial in Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

