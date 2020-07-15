× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1935 - July 11, 2020

Lisetta Marie Kent was born on October 23, 1935, in Hastings, Nebraska to Herman and Emma (Hagemeister) Mohling and passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 8 months and 18 days. Lisetta grew up in Hastings where she attended country school and Hastings High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. She attended the University of Denver and later received her RN nursing degree from Mary Lanning.

On September 30, 1956, Lisetta was united in marriage to Clayton Dale Kent at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney while Clayton worked in the grocery business. In 1971, they moved to Seward where they owned the Jack and Jill grocery store until 1986. It was then renovated into a convenience store and mini mall, selling in 2010.

Lisetta enjoyed traveling to 20 different countries and 49 states. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. Lisetta enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She had a love for animals, especially her poodle, Pearl. She was the first inspector at the Seward Crossmakers and if it did not meet her expectations she would “reject it.” Lisetta was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.