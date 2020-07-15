October 23, 1935 - July 11, 2020
Lisetta Marie Kent was born on October 23, 1935, in Hastings, Nebraska to Herman and Emma (Hagemeister) Mohling and passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 8 months and 18 days. Lisetta grew up in Hastings where she attended country school and Hastings High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. She attended the University of Denver and later received her RN nursing degree from Mary Lanning.
On September 30, 1956, Lisetta was united in marriage to Clayton Dale Kent at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney while Clayton worked in the grocery business. In 1971, they moved to Seward where they owned the Jack and Jill grocery store until 1986. It was then renovated into a convenience store and mini mall, selling in 2010.
Lisetta enjoyed traveling to 20 different countries and 49 states. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. Lisetta enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She had a love for animals, especially her poodle, Pearl. She was the first inspector at the Seward Crossmakers and if it did not meet her expectations she would “reject it.” Lisetta was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy; two sons-in-law, Mark Mueller, Robert Schulz; great-grandson, Harper Andelt; three brothers and their wives, Lester (Verna) Mohling, Wesley (Dorothy) Mohling, Kenneth (Wanza) Mohling; four brothers-in-law and their wives, Wallace (Mabel) Kent, Richard (Noreen) Kent, Harold (Helen) Kent, Marvin (Dorothy) Kent; three sisters-in-law and their husbands, Wyona (Melvin) Kennedy, Wauneta (Irvin) Beiriger, Erma Kent.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Clayton Kent, Seward, son, Russ (Mary) Kent, Crete, daughters, Carlene Schulz, Seward, Sharon Mueller, Seward; grandchildren: Angela (Steve) Andelt and their children, Zane, Ames, Hayes and Clay, Jeremy (Crystal) Kent and their children, Camden and Brayden, Adam (Julie) Kent and their child, Carter, Eric (Andria) Mueller, and their children Madelynn and Makenzie, Michael (Angela) Mueller and their children, William and Stella, Rachel Schulz, Katelyn (Johnny) Bapat and their child Greyson; brother-in-law, Bob Kent and a host of nieces and nephews. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of life shared with Lisetta.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward (Limited to 30 people in the funeral home at a time). Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor David Rempfer officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: Seward Cemetery, Seward, NE Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church (General Fund) Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
