Lisa Christine Erickson

Lisa is preceded in death by father Calvin Tvrz; mother Jolene Tucker-Brakhage. Survived by sons Nicholas and David Erickson; brother Layne Jordan; half brothers Scott and Tyler Tvrz; half sister Shelley Alexander; grandchildren Derek and Matalyn Erickson, Gianna Ellis-Erickson.