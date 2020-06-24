Lisa Christine Erickson
July 20, 1961 – June 19, 2020

Lisa is preceded in death by father Calvin Tvrz; mother Jolene Tucker-Brakhage. Survived by sons Nicholas and David Erickson; brother Layne Jordan; half brothers Scott and Tyler Tvrz; half sister Shelley Alexander; grandchildren Derek and Matalyn Erickson, Gianna Ellis-Erickson.

Private service at a later date. Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street, 402-553-3155, www.kremerfuneralhome.com

