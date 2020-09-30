October 11, 1956 - September 28, 2020

Lisa Brown Jasa, 63, died Sept 28, 2020 at The Monarch after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Gerald Edward and Bettie Norrine (Bobbitt) Brown on October 11, 1956 in Hasting, NE. She attended Kenesaw Public School K-12 and graduated from there in 1974. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied journalism and English, earning a BS degree.

She worked as an editor at the Burlington Hawkeye newspaper in Burlington, IA, and then a reporter and later city editor at the Fremont Tribune in Fremont, NE. As a reporter, she wrote her share of obituaries. She joined her sister in business at On the Double, a business services company, in College Station, Texas before returning to study journalism and earn her MS from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In 1985 she became a communications specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agricultural Communications in the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, where she edited Extension publications and worked on other writing projects. She coordinated and edited the Nebraska Extension newsletter, CropWatch, for almost 30 years, enjoying getting to work with communicators and agricultural specialists and educators from across the state.