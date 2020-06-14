June 6, 2020
Linnea Olsen 95, of Lincoln passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born near Axtell, NE in 1924 to Albert and Mabel (Larson) Olson. Linnea was a college graduate who spent her working life as a secretary at UNL and vault manager at Havelock Bank.
Linnea was a dedicated wife to Leland and mother to Bernie and Chuck, always putting her family above herself. Linnea was also a fully present and loving grandmother to her grandsons both in and out of town. In Lincoln, she babysat, car pooled to and from school and attended activities for Chad and Bret. Linnea also kept close tabs on the accomplishments and activities of Andy and Erik through weekly phone calls and their visits to Lincoln. When the whole family was in town, she most enjoyed playing games and spending time with all her grandsons. Linnea loved to walk and had an independent spirit. She loved to cook, and holidays were her favorite times. Celebrations of any kind were special to her. Linnea was not a quitter in any way. She took care of Leland when he was ill and raised Bernie and Chuck mostly on her own. Linnea was quiet and soft spoken but cared deeply. She was dedicated to the ones she loved and always there to lend a helping hand.
After retirement she enjoyed a quilting group at church and volunteer work at Saint Elizabeth Hospital. She was a good and loyal friend. Linnea was a long-time member of United Lutheran Church. Linnea's deep and abiding faith guided her life and was of great comfort in her later years.
Survivors include sons Bernie (Georgia) and Chuck (Chelli), grandsons Andy, Erik (Erin), Chad, Bret and five great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, sisters Ardelle Olson, Ruby Perkins and brother Cedric Olson.
Graveside Service for the family will be June 22 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
