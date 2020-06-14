Linnea Olsen

Linnea was a dedicated wife to Leland and mother to Bernie and Chuck, always putting her family above herself. Linnea was also a fully present and loving grandmother to her grandsons both in and out of town. In Lincoln, she babysat, car pooled to and from school and attended activities for Chad and Bret. Linnea also kept close tabs on the accomplishments and activities of Andy and Erik through weekly phone calls and their visits to Lincoln. When the whole family was in town, she most enjoyed playing games and spending time with all her grandsons. Linnea loved to walk and had an independent spirit. She loved to cook, and holidays were her favorite times. Celebrations of any kind were special to her. Linnea was not a quitter in any way. She took care of Leland when he was ill and raised Bernie and Chuck mostly on her own. Linnea was quiet and soft spoken but cared deeply. She was dedicated to the ones she loved and always there to lend a helping hand.