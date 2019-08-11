April 19, 1991 - August 5, 2019
Lindsey Anne Bettinger passed away August 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born April 19, 1991, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lindsey enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She could be seen out and about in the community, at movies, parks, shopping malls, and sporting events. She loved music, sunshine, and a soft touch. We will always remember her beautiful smile, her silly giggle, and her infectious laughter. She is running now where she has never run before.
Lindsey will be forever remembered by her parents Acie and Linda Bettinger, sisters and brother-in-law Heather and Ken Guthrie, Amy Bettinger, Abbey Bettinger, nephew Simon Guthrie, extended family Crystal and Pat Yoakum, Caleb Holmbeck, Keegan and Ethan Yoakum, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, in the Garden Room at Wyuka Funeral Home with an open house from 2-4 p.m. to come and visit with Lindsey's family, share stories, and watch the celebration of life video. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
