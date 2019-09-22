September 13, 2019
Linda Windle-Michel, 70 of Lincoln, passed away on September 13, 2019. Born in 1949 to Richard and Delphine (Seely) Windle. Member of P.E.O. Chapter DL, Lincoln Education Association of Retired Teachers and the Cathedral of The Risen Christ.
Daughters: Jill (John) Setzer and Sons of Dallas, TX, Nicole (Scott) Wallace and Sons of Atlanta, GA, Brother: Brad (Lisa) Rea of Des Moines, IA, Sisters: Becky (Gary) Hoover of Bartlesville, OK, Judy Schatz of San Antonio, TX, Yvonne (Jeff) Saalfeld of Omaha, many nieces, nephews and relatives. Preceded in death by: parents Richard and Delphine and sister Mary Alice Windle.
Rosary will be 9:30 am on September 27, 2019 at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Memorials to The Pink Sisters, Lincoln Children's Zoo and P.E.O. Father Justin Wylie officiating. Burial will be in Salem, NE at the Maple Cemetery at 4:15 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
