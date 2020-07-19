× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 2, 1959 - July 15, 2020

Linda Sue Wiley, 60, of Milford, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Linda was born October 2, 1959, in Ord, Nebraska. She was raised on the family farm west of Ord in Geranium Township, Valley County, Nebraska. Linda was a 1977 graduate of Ord High School and attended Central Community College in Hastings. On April 25, 1981, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Wiley. To this union one son, Joshua, was born.

Linda was employed for 25 years with the Educational Service Unit #6 in Milford. Linda enjoyed visiting & playing cards with family & friends; participating in outdoor activities such as competitive archery, hunting, fishing, camping; as well as researching her and her family's genealogy.

Survivors include husband, William “Bill” Milford; son, Joshua, Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Gladys Krikac, Lincoln, sister, spouse, Jane & Steve Vech, Ord.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Bellwood Mennonite Church, Milford and livestreamed at www.bit.ly/LindaMilford. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Please visit lauberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Wiley , please visit Tribute Store.