Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Linda Schafer, of Lincoln, died peacefully on December 11, 2019 at the age of 70. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Aldersgate United Methodist (8320 South Street) with a luncheon to follow. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.