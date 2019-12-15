February 6, 1949 - December 11, 2019
Linda Stocks Schafer, 70, of Lincoln, died peacefully on December 11, 2019. Born February 6, 1949, in Stillwater, OK to Wilfred (Guy) and Theodocia Stocks, she graduated from Hastings High School and Kearney State College and later earned a master's degree in special education from Kearney State College.
She taught special education classes in Madison, NE; Guam, and Ord, NE. For 22 years, she worked as a special education consultant for the Nebraska Department of Education assisting local school districts, leading programs integrating arts into the curriculum for handicapped students, and guiding the Nebraska Special Education Advisory Council.
After retiring from NDE, Linda was a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, including long-term assignments working with behaviorally impaired students at Lincoln High School.
For 14 years, until her cancer diagnosis, Linda also served as music director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. For an even longer period, 1993-2015, Linda directed the children's choir organizing musicals twice each year that encouraged every child to grow into major roles. During her dual careers as an educator and choir director, Linda touched the lives of many people.
Linda always displayed a positive spirit, even during the last 4 and a half years while bravely undergoing multiple treatments for lung cancer and metastatic brain tumors. She beat the odds for far longer than predicted.
Surviving family includes her husband of 39 years: Steven Schafer; sons: Erich (Alicia) Schafer, Fremont, MI, and Ryan (Nikki) Schafer, Omaha, NE. Grandchildren: Brigham and Ellianna Schafer (Fremont, MI) and Ada and Rosalyn Schafer (Omaha, NE); sisters: Chyna (Stephen) Hayes, Grand Island, NE; Jane (Bill) Goble, Columbia, MO, and Alyce Mosier, Hastings, NE; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Dean Mosier.
A celebration of Linda's life will be 10:30 AM on Thursday (12-19-2019) at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South Street, Lincoln, NE, with Reverend Joseph Rafique officiating, followed by a luncheon. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Food Bank of Lincoln, or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.