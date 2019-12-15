February 6, 1949 - December 11, 2019

Linda Stocks Schafer, 70, of Lincoln, died peacefully on December 11, 2019. Born February 6, 1949, in Stillwater, OK to Wilfred (Guy) and Theodocia Stocks, she graduated from Hastings High School and Kearney State College and later earned a master's degree in special education from Kearney State College.

She taught special education classes in Madison, NE; Guam, and Ord, NE. For 22 years, she worked as a special education consultant for the Nebraska Department of Education assisting local school districts, leading programs integrating arts into the curriculum for handicapped students, and guiding the Nebraska Special Education Advisory Council.

After retiring from NDE, Linda was a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, including long-term assignments working with behaviorally impaired students at Lincoln High School.

For 14 years, until her cancer diagnosis, Linda also served as music director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. For an even longer period, 1993-2015, Linda directed the children's choir organizing musicals twice each year that encouraged every child to grow into major roles. During her dual careers as an educator and choir director, Linda touched the lives of many people.