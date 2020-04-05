Linda Salinas
Linda Salinas

March 21, 2020

Linda Salinas, longtime resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully as her two daughters Marie Salinas Ahmed and Minerva Nemecs were at her side. She is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Linda worked for many years at KOLN TV and the Christian Record. Linda loved her Church, Piedmont Park SDA church.

