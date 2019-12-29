August 3, 1948 - December 26, 2019

Linda S. (Carskadon) Schutte, age 71, of Malcolm, Nebraska, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was called home by the Lord on Dec 26, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born on August 3, 1948 to Ihling L. (Brick) and Selma C. Carskadon. She was raised on a farm Southeast of Arapahoe.

She graduated from Arapahoe High School with the class of 1966 and Kearney State College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education. She taught school in Cozad and was a substitute teacher in Nebraska, Kentucky and Kansas for over fifteen years. She retired from the Veterans Administration in 2011.

Linda was united in marriage to Samuel L. Schutte at the Christian Church in Arapahoe on July 8, 1972. To this marriage, God blessed her with two daughters, Karey and Amy. Linda was a dedicated Army wife and was always up to the challenge of moving and making new friends.

She was a member of Alpha XI Delta Sorority at Kearney State College and later a Chapter Advisor until her death. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. Linda was a member of Redeeming Grace Baptist Church, in Lincoln, NE. Linda had a great love for the Lord, her family and her church family. Linda was a loyal servant to God and could always be counted on to serve others.