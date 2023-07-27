Linda Rae Kirk

September 28th, 1947 - July 22nd, 2023

Linda Rae Kirk, 75, of Lincoln, NE., passed away on July 22nd, 2023. Linda was born on September 28th, 1947, to Pauline Dorris Martin and Robert Charles Martin, in Lincoln, NE. After graduating from Lincoln High School, she went on to study Psychology and graduated with honors from The University of Nebraska. After doing so, Linda began working at Southeast Community College and then continued in the same position at UNL. In 1985, she began working for the Department of Labor at The State of Nebraska, eventually rising to the rank of Director of Welfare to Work. In February of 1979, Linda met Mike Kirk at The Church of the Nazarene in Three Rivers, MI. The two married May 16th, 1980 and raised three children, Paula, Jenn and Troy.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all, but also enjoyed reading her Bible, puzzles of various nature, planning holidays, classic movies and television programs as well as the trivia show Jeopardy. She also enjoyed family history and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She cherished her decades long friendship with Vicki Leech. They would often shop together and enjoyed hunting for garage sales. They treasured their weekly lunches and always looked to one another for advice and support.

Linda was preceded by her beloved sister Diane, her parents Pauline and R.C. Martin and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her Husband Mike, brother David Martin, three children, Paula and her husband Clint, Jenn and her husband Michael, and Troy and his wife Jamie, as well as 11 grandchildren Anthony and his wife Erin, Andrew, Abigayle, Maxwell, Miley, Makenna, William, Wesley, Warren, and Wyatt.

Linda will be remembered as a warm and gentle soul who helped lead many to her Lord. We rejoice in the knowledge that she is now with Him, enjoying her very great reward. Here on Earth, she will remain deeply loved, missed, and alive in our memories.

