× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Rae (Heck) Stansberry

September 14, 1956 - May 14, 2020

Linda Rae Heck was born on September 14,1956 to Edward and Elsie (Dietz) Heck in Langdon ND. She graduated from Nekoma High School and Aakers Business school Fargo, ND. She moved to Gillette WY where she married Donald Stansberry of Hastings NE. In 1983 the couple moved to Lincoln, NE.

She worked at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln as a Nurses Aide and Med Aide. She was caring and compassionate and her work allowed her the opportunity to help those in need.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn Marie Stansberry, her stepdaughters; Chris Van Diest, and Sharon Eickhoff, her sister Janette (William) Bryan, her brothers Kenneth (MaryEllen) Heck, Donald (Sonya) Heck, David (Donna) Heck, Randall (Lisa) Heck; her grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, her daughter Jennifer Stansberry, and her stepdaughter Debra Stansberry.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Stansberry , please visit Tribute Store.