Linda Rae (Franseen) Ball

April 1, 1946 - July 25, 2023

Linda Rae (Franseen) Ball was born in Red Oak, Iowa on April 1, 1946 to Alden Ivar Franseen and Dorothy (Gustafson) Franseen. Her early years were spent in Laurens, Iowa, until moving to Spencer, Iowa in 1956. She attended & graduated from Spencer High School in 1964. Following graduation, she attended LaJames Beauty School in Mason City, IA & Spencer, IA. She also worked as a car hop at the local Spencer Town and Country Drive-In where she met her future husband & love of her life, Jim Ball.

Linda & Jim were married in Spencer, IA January 1, 1965 & they made their first home in Alton, IA where Jim would start a high school teaching job. In 1978, the family moved to Coon Rapids, IA, then moved to Tekamah, NE in 1983. Lincoln, NE has been their home since 2002.

Linda was a homemaker for many years while her children were young. She once wrote “my kids are my biggest accomplishment & my greatest joy, I love them to pieces. I'm so blessed to be their mom – God picked out some good ones for me.” She also loved her dogs.

Linda was involved in several organizations during her life time. She was a member of the PEO sisterhood, served on the Chamber of Commerce and golf course boards to name a few. She loved Mary Kay & was a sales rep over the years, along with employment at several banks in Tekamah, NE & Lincoln, NE. She retired as an office staff member at the Gastroenterology clinic in Lincoln.

After several months of health-related complications, Linda passed away July 25, 2023 at the Monarch Hospice House in Lincoln, NE. Jim was at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Barb & Joan.

She is survived by her husband, Jim of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Tania (Ball) Feemster, son-in-law Tommy and grandsons, Tyler & Trevor Feemster of York, SC; Son, James Ball, daughter-in-law, Mary, and grandchildren, Donny Ball & wife Rachel of Arlington, NE, Braden Ball and Marissa Ball of Tekamah, NE; Son, Jeffrey Ball, daughter-in-law, Michelle, grandchildren, Jackson & Madison Ball of Lincoln, NE; Brother, Brian (Anji) Franseen of Spencer, IA; and many nieces & nephews, she loved dearly.

Linda's infectious, beautiful smile & her love of life will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Linda's name can be sent to The Heartland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 5203, Lincoln, NE 68505 or Tekamah United Methodist Church, 1410 L. Street, Tekamah, NE 68061.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com