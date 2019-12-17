Linda Margaret Mason-Witt
December 14, 2019
Linda served in the United States Foreign Service for 35 years. She explored the world, and lived in 11 different countries. During her assignment in Finland, she met the love her life, an Englishman, Wally Witt. She was the pillar of her family, and loved sharing her adventures with family and friends. She and Wally retired in 2007 and found their way to Lincoln. During their retirement they both continued to travel the world. She enjoyed spending her time with her water aerobics and stitching family, as well as taking care of her grandson, Quentin.
She is survived by her Husband of 36 years, Wally; daughter and her spouse, Lisa and Josh; son, Andrew; brother, Robert Mason and his wife and daughters, Linda, Sarah, Rachel and Lindsay; 4 great nieces and nephew whom she loved dearly, and her beloved English family which includes 6 brothers and sisters in-laws and their families.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 3pm at Lincoln Memorial, 6800 South 14th St. lincolnfh.com