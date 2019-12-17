Linda Margaret Mason-Witt

Linda served in the United States Foreign Service for 35 years. She explored the world, and lived in 11 different countries. During her assignment in Finland, she met the love her life, an Englishman, Wally Witt. She was the pillar of her family, and loved sharing her adventures with family and friends. She and Wally retired in 2007 and found their way to Lincoln. During their retirement they both continued to travel the world. She enjoyed spending her time with her water aerobics and stitching family, as well as taking care of her grandson, Quentin.