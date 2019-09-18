Linda M. Anderson

July 30, 1959 – September 13, 2019
Linda Marie (Mussman) Anderson, 60, of Lincoln passed away Friday September 13, 2019. She is survived by her son Thomas Michener, daughter-in-law Kelly, granddaughters Brittany and Jenny and grandsons Tristen, Dakota, and Blake, sister Helen (Augie) Henrichs, sister Pam Mussman, brother Karl (Kris) Mussman, sister Donna Mitchell, great friend Jackie LaPierre, and her beloved companion Missy. Condolences may be left at Wyuka.com
