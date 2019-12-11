Linda Louise Ent
Linda Louise Ent

May 19, 1944 - December 8, 2019

Linda Louise Ent passed 12/8/2019 after loosing her battle with COPD. Linda loved spending time with great-grands and playing cards with campers.

Survived by her husband, William; son Eric Maxwell (Laura) of Lincoln; stepdaughter Barbara Ent of Topeka, KS; stepson Mark Ent of Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother. Preceded in death by daughter Brenda Wimmer and stepson Mike Ent. 

No services. Memorials to family.

