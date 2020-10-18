Linda Louise (Cantin) Bennett

November 6, 1949 - October 15, 2020

Linda Louise Bennett (Cantin) was born on November 6, 1949, and passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born to Willard and Lucille Cantin in Yuma, Colorado. She attended elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1967. She attended college briefly at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. During young adulthood Linda was a legal secretary at a Lincoln law firm. As an adult she resumed her college education and at the age of 46 proudly received her bachelor's degree from UNL.

On May 13, 1978, Linda was united in marriage to her best friend, Stanley C. Bennett and moved to Milford, Nebraska. Together they raised two daughters, Kari and Jami. She became a stay at home mom while simultaneously helping Stan build their aerial spray business, Bennett Ag Services, from 1980 until their retirement in 2012. Throughout their retirement they spent several winters in St. Augustine, Florida, which was Linda's favorite place in the world.