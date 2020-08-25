Linda Lou Madsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1948 - August 22, 2020

Linda Madsen was born June 15, 1948 in Smith Center, Kansas to Herbert and Betty (Gates) Gruwell. She grew up in several towns in Kansas and Nebraska. She graduated from Dannebrog High School. She was united in marriage to Roger Madsen on November 4, 1967 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog, NE. The couple lived in Lincoln all their married life. Linda worked at several secretarial and retail positions during her career.

Linda is survived by her husband, Roger; Sons, Craig Madsen of Lincoln, Kevin Madsen (wife Laurie) of Lincoln: 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sisters Diana Honore and Connie Gruwell; Sister in laws Becky Gruwel and Lorraine Boltz; Sister and Brother in law Cindy and Albert Chaparro and Marilyn and Leland Steffen. Linda is proceeded in death by her parents, Sister Janet Toll, and Brother Alan Gruwell, 4 Brother in laws, Dan Larkowski, Holger Honore, Alan Toll and Leonard Boltz.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation: 5p.m. - 7p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wyuka. When attending any services, please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flower, Memorials to Tabitha Foundation, or to the family to be designated at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Madsen , please visit Tribute Store.