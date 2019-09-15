September 13, 2019
Linda Windle-Michel, 70 of Lincoln, passed away on September 13, 2019. Rosary will be 9:30am on September 27, 2019 at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Memorials to The Pink Sisters, Lincoln Children's Zoo and P.E.O.-Professional Employer Organization. Father Justin Wylie officiating.
Burial will be in Salem, at the Salem Cemetery at 4:15pm on Friday, September 27, 2019. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
