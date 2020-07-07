September 15, 1950 - July 5, 2020
Linda Kay Versaw, age 69, of Lincoln, went to sing and dance with the angels on Sunday July 5, 2020. Linda was born September 15, 1950 to Walter and Charlene Halm.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Gene Versaw; children, Jeff Chromy, Michelle (Tom) Herold; step-children, Glen (Katherine) Versaw, Martin (Melanie) Versaw; Siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Pierce, Joyce (John) Ekstein, Susan (Bob) Breeling, Karen (Gary) Pierce, Shelley Davis; grandchildren, Collin Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Nathan Versaw, Grace Versaw, Brynlee Versaw; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Private services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home but will be live streamed for the public. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. A public interment will take place at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visit www.lincolnfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.