× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1950 - July 5, 2020

Linda Kay Versaw, age 69, of Lincoln, went to sing and dance with the angels on Sunday July 5, 2020. Linda was born September 15, 1950 to Walter and Charlene Halm.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Gene Versaw; children, Jeff Chromy, Michelle (Tom) Herold; step-children, Glen (Katherine) Versaw, Martin (Melanie) Versaw; Siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Pierce, Joyce (John) Ekstein, Susan (Bob) Breeling, Karen (Gary) Pierce, Shelley Davis; grandchildren, Collin Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Nathan Versaw, Grace Versaw, Brynlee Versaw; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Private services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home but will be live streamed for the public. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. A public interment will take place at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visit www.lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Linda Versaw , please visit Tribute Store.