Linda Kay Nagle

March 6, 1959 - March 19, 2023

Linda Kay Nagle, 64 of Lincoln, passed away March 19, 2023. Linda was born on March 6, 1959 in Beatrice, Nebraska to William and Donna (Crumb) Harrison. On October 16, 1976 she married John Nagle in Wymore. They have made their home in Lincoln since 1982.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother who would do anything for her family and church. She was a very active member at St Teresa Catholic Church where she was always a willing volunteer and enjoyed being an RCIA sponsor for anyone who needed one. She had been a para educator at St Teresa Catholic School for the past 15 ½ years. Linda also was past president for Woodmen of the World Chapter 264.

Linda is survived by her husband John and three children: Rachael Nagle of Lincoln, Patrick (wife Kristen) Nagle of Wahoo and Dustin (wife Nicole) Nagle of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren Victoria, Sarah, Emily, Derek, Isaiah, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Cecilia and Claire; brother Rick (Luann Lonowski) Harrison of Firth and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers David Harrison and William Harrison, Jr and parents-in-law Raphael and Kathleen Nagle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St Teresa Catholic Church, (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln. Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St.Rosary will be at 6:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com