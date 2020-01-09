June 10, 1955 - January 6, 2020

Linda Kay Kalita, age 64, of Lincoln, NE, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born June 10, 1955 in Sioux City, IA to Robert & Carol Paulson. She was retired and enjoyed spending time with her family and being outside.

She is survived by her daughter Heather (Todd) De Jong, daughter Ann (Randy) Ritchie, son Eric Walkenhorst (Tonia Beethe-fiancee). Grandchildren include: Lance, Dylan, Carter, Tessica, Shelbie, Brenden, Jeremiah, great-grandchildren Liz and Brittany. Survived by her brother Loren (Brenda) Paulson of Sioux Falls, SD and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert & Carol Paulson, brother Jeff Paulson, sister Melanie Koch.

Celebration of life service is Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.

