Linda K Dawson
March 10, 1940 – July 27, 2023
Linda K. Dawson, age 83, of Lincoln, passed away on July 27, 2023. Born March 10, 1940, in Council Bluffs, IA to Frank and Virginia Feiertag. She worked as a customer service representative for Hy-Gain/Telex/Bosch for almost 40 years. She was an avid butterfly and Husker fanatic. She loved to travel and was lucky to have been able to see the world in her lifetime. She loved people and all that met her loved her.
Survived by her daughter, Melanie Harris (Todd), daughter, Dee Dial; grandchildren: Ragen Garrison, Macee Harris, Heather Swanson (Ben), Dalton Campbell and Deja O'Banion; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Emma and Cooper Swanson. Stepchildren: William Dawson, Rhonda Dawson and Debra Whitney. Step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Feiertag (Deb); nieces, nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Ronald Dawson; Parents; and Sister, Carol Posig.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 2nd, at the Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Lunch reception to follow service at The Isles -Havelock 6232 Havelock Ave. Lincoln.
Memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com