Linda K. Dawson, age 83, of Lincoln, passed away on July 27, 2023. Born March 10, 1940, in Council Bluffs, IA to Frank and Virginia Feiertag. She worked as a customer service representative for Hy-Gain/Telex/Bosch for almost 40 years. She was an avid butterfly and Husker fanatic. She loved to travel and was lucky to have been able to see the world in her lifetime. She loved people and all that met her loved her.