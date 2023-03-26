Linda Joeleen Stodieck, 73, of Lincoln, passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born in Lincoln, July 26, 1949, to Nellie May (York) Stodieck and was adopted by Fred Stodieck in 1959. Linda was sweet, kind, and very sociable, she loved people and could talk your ear off. Her trust fund money will be donated to "Quality of Life Foundation".