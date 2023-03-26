Linda Joeleen Stodieck
July 26, 1949 - March 16, 2023
Linda Joeleen Stodieck, 73, of Lincoln, passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born in Lincoln, July 26, 1949, to Nellie May (York) Stodieck and was adopted by Fred Stodieck in 1959. Linda was sweet, kind, and very sociable, she loved people and could talk your ear off. Her trust fund money will be donated to "Quality of Life Foundation".
She is survived by sister, Susan A. Sanders; brother, Clay L. Stodieck; and nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Nellie May and Fred Stodieck; grandma, Ruth L. Vandenberg.
She will be cremated and buried at Spring Creek Cemetery at a later date.