October 10, 1946 - September 22, 2019
With sadness in our hearts we share the passing of Linda Jean Zuick Tidball who was born on October 10, 1946. She was the second, strong-willed daughter of Al and Mickey Zuick (both who predeceased Linda). Linda was a woman of quick wit, sly sarcasm, a great writer, fantastic mother, wife, organizer, and manager. She hosted holidays and birthdays and family dinners, and when she wasn't hosting, she showed up always with a dish of scalloped potatoes or baked beans or a pie.
She was good at saying "yes," whether it was to work a swim meet, bake cookies for a fundraiser, or to go ice skating or cycling with her friends. She raised five kids who all suspect she loved them equally, once they discovered she whispered to ALL of them, "don't tell the others, but I love you best!"
She knew lyrics to all the old musicals and would sing along, in harmony no less, with the radio when she would drive her kids around town. She drove the "Tidmobile," a VW microbus, for carpooling to swim team, dance class, and music lessons, and to and from Eden pool, where she and John met in 1965.
Linda gave and gave and gave. She was a mother extraordinaire. She was a loyal and loving wife. She knit hats and socks and sweaters for everyone, needlepointed us all our Christmas stockings and framed masterpieces we have hanging on our walls.
Linda leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, John Tidball IV, her five kids and their spouses: John Tidball V and Elizabeth Tidball, Amy (Tidball) Bidrman and Jan Bidrman, Ann (Tidball) Kaseman and David Kaseman, Joe TIdball and Angie Tidball, and (James) Sweney Tidball and Josie TIdball. She leaves nine grandkids: Jack, Ben, and Davis Tidball, Sofia and Oliver Bidrman, Grace and Mateo Kaseman, and Stella and Sam Tidball. Also, her sisters, Susan Meinecke and Kathy Zuick.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
We started this journey of missing her a few years ago when she could no longer use her wit and sarcasm to cover up the gaps that Alzheimer's was carving into her daily life, and now we have reached the end. She was incredible and we are so lucky to have had her as long as we did. We will miss her terribly and cling to our memories in a way that would probably make her roll her eyes and tell us to “carry on”. We love you Linnie.
