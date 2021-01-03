Linda Anson
December 13, 1954 - December 21, 2020
On December 21, 2020, Linda Anson passed into the presence of the Lord. She died peacefully at home, attended by her husband, Tom. It was 34 years, almost to the minute, of when Linda and Tom first met, face-to-face, and exactly one year following the death of her oldest sister, Barbara (Kranz) Luft.
Born on December 13, 1954 as Linda Marie Kranz, she was the youngest child of Leonard and Ruth (Narem) Kranz. She was born in Watertown, SD and spent her early years on a small farm outside of Kranzburg, SD. She moved with her family to Tekamah, NE when she was in junior high and subsequently earned her GED. She came to Lincoln, NE in 1975, where, in 1983, she earned an associate degree at Southeast Community College.
After giving her life to the Lord, in 1985, she was very active in her church, as well as meeting with other church members, in home settings, for prayer and Bible study. Her life was marked by her strong devotion to God.
After her marriage to Tom Anson in 1987, she and Tom lived in Estes Park, CO for two years, before returning to Lincoln. After working in home health care for some time, Linda went to work at Novartis, in the packaging department. When Novartis downsized, she joined her husband in his home business, selling health products online.
Linda died after a short struggle with cancer, content to rest her life in the loving will of God.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Anson, a sister, Dianne (Kranz) Peebles and her husband, Bill, and brothers Doug Kranz (and wife Jan) and Duane Kranz (and wife Judy) and mother-in-law, Lois Anson, as well as nieces and nephews and her loving church family at Indian Hills Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruth Kranz; brother, Roger Kranz, sister, Barbara (Kranz) Luft and brother-in-law, Dennis Luft, nephew, Paul Comes and father-in-law, Charles Anson.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring. “Beloved, now we are children of God, and it has not appeared as yet what we shall be. We know that, when He appears, we shall be like Him, because we shall see Him just as He is” (1 John 3:2 NAS).