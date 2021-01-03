Linda Anson

December 13, 1954 - December 21, 2020

On December 21, 2020, Linda Anson passed into the presence of the Lord. She died peacefully at home, attended by her husband, Tom. It was 34 years, almost to the minute, of when Linda and Tom first met, face-to-face, and exactly one year following the death of her oldest sister, Barbara (Kranz) Luft.

Born on December 13, 1954 as Linda Marie Kranz, she was the youngest child of Leonard and Ruth (Narem) Kranz. She was born in Watertown, SD and spent her early years on a small farm outside of Kranzburg, SD. She moved with her family to Tekamah, NE when she was in junior high and subsequently earned her GED. She came to Lincoln, NE in 1975, where, in 1983, she earned an associate degree at Southeast Community College.

After giving her life to the Lord, in 1985, she was very active in her church, as well as meeting with other church members, in home settings, for prayer and Bible study. Her life was marked by her strong devotion to God.