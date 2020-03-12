March 8, 2020
Linda “Annie” Gartner, 71, formerly of Tecumseh and Johnson, died Sun, 3/8, Syracuse. Survivors: children Travis (Valentina) Gartner, Arlington, VA; Jordana (Brock) Hoegh, Marietta, GA; 7 grandchildren; brother Ron (Denise) Rathbone, Humboldt; former husband Galen Gartner, Unadilla; other relatives and friends.
Funeral: Saturday, 3/14, 10:30 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Johnson. Visitation: Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Memorials: family choice.
