× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 1946 - April 24, 2020

Linda Ann Spencer (73) was born to Gerald L. and Ernestine K. Frye on September 5, 1946. She died under the care of hospice in Sacramento, California on Friday, April 24, 2020. She graduated from UNL in 1968. Linda married Brian E. Spencer on December 13, 1969. Two children were born to this union.

After graduating from UNL with a B.S. in Elementary Education, Linda worked as a teacher for seven years in Nebraska and California before her children were born. She was a very active school and church volunteer while her children were growing up. Prior to her retirement, Linda was CEO/GM of a composite R&D company with her husband for over twenty years. Linda greatly valued education and received her MBA in 2008 from St. Mary's College.

Linda is survived by her husband Brian; her son Zachary B. Spencer (Kristine); and daughter Lindsay M. Spencer all of Sacramento, California. She is survived by three grandchildren Nadia, Logan and Zander Spencer.

According to her wishes, no services are being held. Memorials may be sent to UNL College of Education or a charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Spencer , please visit Tribute Store.