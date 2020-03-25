Lillie Pearl Rockenbach, 89, Lincoln, died Monday (3/23/20). She was born on February 24, 1931. After Ernie's death in 2014 Lillie moved to Savannah Pines in Lincoln.

Lillie is survived by her children: Ronald (Sharon) Rockenbach, Lincoln, NE; Richard (Linda) Rockenbach and son John Lucas of Las Vegas, NV; Diane (Dennis) Connot and sons Travis (Joanna) Connot and great-grandsons Cooper, Logan, and Gabe; Ryan (Michelle) Connot and great-grandchildren Aiden and Hailey of Valentine, NE and Jason (Kelli) Connot and great-granddaughter Addie of Rapid City, SD; and John (Lana) Rockenbach of Lincoln, NE, also 2 sisters-in-law Midge and Joyce Rockenbach. Along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.