Lillie Pearl Rockenbach
Lillie Pearl Rockenbach

Lillie Pearl Rockenbach

February 24, 1931 - March 23, 2020

Lillie Pearl Rockenbach, 89, Lincoln, died Monday (3/23/20). She was born on February 24, 1931. After Ernie's death in 2014 Lillie moved to Savannah Pines in Lincoln.

Lillie is survived by her children: Ronald (Sharon) Rockenbach, Lincoln, NE; Richard (Linda) Rockenbach and son John Lucas of Las Vegas, NV; Diane (Dennis) Connot and sons Travis (Joanna) Connot and great-grandsons Cooper, Logan, and Gabe; Ryan (Michelle) Connot and great-grandchildren Aiden and Hailey of Valentine, NE and Jason (Kelli) Connot and great-granddaughter Addie of Rapid City, SD; and John (Lana) Rockenbach of Lincoln, NE, also 2 sisters-in-law Midge and Joyce Rockenbach. Along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Closed service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday (3-25-20) at Roper & Sons Chapel. Livestreaming at www.roperandsons.com/lillie-rockenbach. No visitation. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at roperandons.com

