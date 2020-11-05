 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian “Lil” Ruth Gibson
View Comments

Lillian “Lil” Ruth Gibson

{{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1959 - November 2, 2020

Lillian “Lil” Ruth Gibson passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1959 to Benjamin Bandiola and Anita Javellana in Iloilo, Philippines. Her family immigrated to the US and later settled in Lincoln. Lil was a graduate of College View Academy and Union College. She worked as an RN at the Dialysis Center of Lincoln for 17 years and as an instructor at Bryan Health. She was a longtime member and elder of the College View SDA Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Jared (Lana) and Justin; brothers, Rene, John (Deb), and Ivan (Heather) Bandiola; sister, Vivien (Fred Muench); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service for family will be held on Saturday. A video of the service will be produced for viewing for all loved ones. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Capital Humane Society, in honor of her beloved “granddog” Edward. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News