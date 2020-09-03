× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 12, 1925 - September 1, 2020

Lillian J. Easley, 95 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lillian was born on April 12, 1925, in Wakefield, Nebraska, to Harry and Tillie (Lennart) Wendel. Lil graduated from Wakefield High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to Enoch Martinson and to this union two daughers, Jacquelyn and Debra were born. During this time Lil enjoyed a long career at the Wakefield Hospital.

In 1965 she was united in marriage to Dick Easley. For 15 years Lil and Dick resided in Ogallala, Nebraska, where Dick was the Hospital Administrator and Lil was the manager of central supply and she also worked in the ER. In 1980, they moved to Lincoln where Lil worked for nine years as the health assistant at Lefler Junior High. Lil loved working with the kids.

Lil really enjoyed life at Capitol Beach, spending hours on the lake boating and jet skiing. Lil was an active member of St Paul's UMW and was a long time member of Bryan's Women's Board. Lil's greatest joy was time spent with family and especially attending sporting events and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was their #1 fan whether it was football, basketball, volleyball, softball, track, table tennis or demolition derbies.