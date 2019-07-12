July 9, 2019
Lillian E. Schultz, age 102, of Fremont, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home. Lillian grew up in Cortland graduated from Cortland Public Schools and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Taught at Central School, District #50 of Gage County (south of Cortland), Milford, Tekamah and finished her career in Fremont teaching typing and shorthand for 34 years, retiring from Fremont High School in 1980.
Survived by her family Rod and Eileen Douglass, Jeannene Douglass, Brian, Ashley and Soren Douglass; Megan and John Aylward.
Funeral: 10 am Saturday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. Burial will be 2 pm at Cortland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday at the funeral home in Fremont. Memorials to Fremont Public Schools Foundation or Samaritans Purse. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com