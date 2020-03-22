June 1, 1927 - March 9, 2020

Lillian E. Artz, 92, died on March 9, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on June 1, 1927 in Chappell, Nebraska to Arthur and Ida (Stutzman) Roth. She married Robert Artz on July 6, 1947 in Crete, Nebraska. Lillian was a Homemaker and Part Owner of Artz and Son's Construction Company, established in 1966.

Lillian is survived by her two sons Jerry (Joann) Artz, Tom Artz, both of Lincoln; two daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Loose of Kansas City; Sandy (Chuck) Hesson of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and one sister, Harriet.

No services will be held. Please hold her memory in you heart. Memorials can be made to your favorite charity. lincolnfh.com

