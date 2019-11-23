January 6, 1925 - November 19, 2019
Lillian Betty Weiler, 94, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born January 6, 1925. Married to Paul R. Weiler on February 3, 1946. Retired employee Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Survivors: Coni Calef Weiler, Paula Srb (Thomas); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death, by husband, Paul Weiler and daughter, Sherry Weiler.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Butherus, Maser & Love Mortuary, 40th & A. Please join the family after the services at the Legacy Estates 70th & Van Dorn (Fireside room). Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family.