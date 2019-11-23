{{featured_button_text}}
Lillian Betty Weiler

January 6, 1925 - November 19, 2019

Lillian Betty Weiler, 94, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born January 6, 1925. Married to Paul R. Weiler on February 3, 1946. Retired employee Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Survivors: Coni Calef Weiler, Paula Srb (Thomas); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death, by husband, Paul Weiler and daughter, Sherry Weiler.

Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Butherus, Maser & Love Mortuary, 40th & A. Please join the family after the services at the Legacy Estates 70th & Van Dorn (Fireside room). Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family.

Service information

Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 25
Reception
Monday, November 25, 2019
12:00AM
Legacy Estates
7200 Van Dorn Street
Lincoln, NE 68506
