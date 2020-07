Lillian A. Kobza

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Open visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Wed, July 15, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary 10:00 a.m. Thur, July 16, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thur, July 16, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight, NE. Memorials to masses. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com