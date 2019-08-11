Lila May Akerson

May 8, 1934 – August 8, 2019
Lila Akerson passed away August 8, 2019 at The Monarch Hospice Home in Lincoln. She was born on May 8, 1934 to William and Alta Lampman in Waterloo, Iowa. After completing high school in Browns Valley, Minn., Lila went to Fergus Falls for teachers training. She met Sherwin in the spring of 1955 while teaching elementary school in Beardsley, Minn. They were married June 17, 1956 and resided on the family farm southwest of Rosholt where she was active with St. Joseph Lutheran Church as organist, pianist, choir director, and the ladies aid. She was a member of the Eastern Star, taught piano lessons, and enjoyed a career with the Rosholt Elementary School District until her retirement.
Lila is survived by her son George (Ina) Akerson, Lincoln; daughter Lisa Thuringer, Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren Lindsay Barraclough, Cheltenham, UK; Cassandra (Brad) Hilker, Wichita, Kan.; Kevin Akerson, Bloomington, Minn.; Carly (Zach) Carlson, Lincoln; Brittany (Whitney) Salisbury, Brandon, S.D.; Emily Salisbury, Sioux Falls, S.D.; four great-grandchildren Caleigh, Paisley, Isabelle and Lane; and brothers Harold (Shirley) Lampman, Vancouver, Wash.; Glenn (Jane) Lampman, Desert Aire, Wash.; and Jim Lampman, Tri Cities, Wash. Preceded in death by husband, Sherwin, sister, Helen McNamee, grandson-in-law, Ben Barraclough.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Friday, August 16, at St. Joseph's Lutheran Church, rural Rosholt, S.D. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, S.D.
To send flowers to the family of Lila Akerson, please visit Tribute Store.